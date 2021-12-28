Wentz joins COVID-19 list as Colts try to earn playoff spot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss Sunday’s crucial game against the Las Vegas Raiders after joining the team’s rapidly expanding reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s the biggest blow yet for Indy, which can clinch a playoff spot with a win. NFL protocols require unvaccinated players, such as Wentz, to miss 10 days. The CDC revised its guidelines Monday but for those people who test positive for the virus but are asymptomatic. It’s unclear if the NFL will revise its requirements. Rookie Sam Ehlinger is Wentz’s backup. Veteran Brett Hundley is on Indy’s practice squad and is 3-6 as a starter.