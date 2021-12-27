No. 19 LSU women win 11th straight, 83-47 over Samford

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jailin Cherry scored a career-high 22 points, Khayla Pointer had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 19 LSU beat Samford 83-47 for its 11th straight victory. LSU is off to its best start since going 13-1 in the 2009-10 season. LSU broke it open with a 23-5 second quarter as Samford only made one field goal in the frame. Cherry scored 16 points in the first half to help build a 42-14 lead. The Bulldogs were 5-for-32 shooting (15.6%), including 1 of 13 from distance, at halftime and finished at 27% overall. Pointer, averaging 17.3 points per game, finished with her fourth double-double of the season. Sussy Ngulefac led Samford with 18 points.