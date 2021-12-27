Finland routs Austria 7-1 at world juniors

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ville Koivunen scored twice as Finland routed Austria 7-1 at the world junior hockey championship. Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland, while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela also scored. Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves. Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria, while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net. After Monday’s games, Finland led the Group A standings with six points from two regulation wins, followed by Canada, Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria.