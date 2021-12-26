Woeful Washington not ready for prime time in lopsided loss

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Washington Football Team is just barely still in playoff contention. A 56-14 loss to NFC East champion Dallas was its third in a row, and the most-lopsided setback for the team since 2007. Taylor Heinicke threw an interception on Washington’s first offensive play when trying to go deep. The team was down 28-7 in the second quarter when veteran defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen got in a scuffle on the bench. Washington lost its third game in a row and is guaranteed its fifth consecutive losing record.