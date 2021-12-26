Washington LB Davis out vs. Cowboys as COVID-19 precaution

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Washington rookie linebacker Jamin Davis is inactive against the Dallas Cowboys after reporting to team doctors with possible COVID-19 symptoms before the game. The club said there wasn’t enough time to process a COVID-19 test for Davis before the 90-minute deadline prior to games for reporting inactive players. Running back Antonio Gibson is active for Washington despite a toe injury similar to the one that derailed him late last season. Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith will miss a second consecutive game and fifth overall with an ankle injury.