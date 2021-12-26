Panthers fans growing impatient with Matt Rhule, losing

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule heard the chants from fans during the game that he should be fired as well as the boos as he left the field Sunday following his team’s sixth straight home loss and its 10th defeat in the last 12 games. As Rhule is nearing the end of his second double-digit loss season Carolina fans are growing restless with a team that seems to lack a direction at quarterback. Rhule has been searching for answers, even turning to a two-quarterback system that included rotating Cam Newton and Sam Darnold, who returned to action after missing five games with a shoulder injury. That didn’t work. The Panthers managed just two field goals and were blown out 32-6 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.