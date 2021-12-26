Fromm flops in 1st start, benched in Giants’ loss to Eagles

By DAN GELSTON

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Fromm flopped in his first NFL start with the New York Giants. Fromm went 6 of 17 for 25 yards and one interception. He was replaced in the third quarter by Mike Glennon. The Eagles beat the Giants 34-10. Fromm looked jumpy from the start and the Giants failed to reach 100 yards of total offense until the fourth quarter. Coach Joe Judge says it’s too early to decide if Fromm or Glennon will start for the Giants next week against the Chicago Bears.