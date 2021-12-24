Ledezma signs new PSV deal after returning from torn ACL

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Richy Ledezma has signed a contract extension with PSV Eindhoven of the Dutch first division. The deal was announced after Ledezma returned from a torn ACL to play his first senior team match in more than a year. PSV says the 21-year-old’s new contract runs through the 2023-24 season. Ledezma tore his right ACL during a Europa League match against the Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia on Dec. 10, 2020. He returned in the first minute of second-half stoppage time in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie.