Jets’ Saleh prepared to not coach Sunday due to COVID-19

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Saleh is holed up in a hotel room with COVID-19, away from his family and football team. The New York Jets coach says he’s feeling good and has come to grips with the realization he might miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Saleh needs to have two negative tests to make it to the game, otherwise tight ends coach Ron Middleton will handle head coaching duties in a matchup of rookie quarterbacks: Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and New York’s Zach Wilson.