Giants D boss Pat Graham loves Christmas, just not in-season

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham says he’ll continue tinkering with the team’s game plan until the morning of the game. That doesn’t leave much time to celebrate Christmas. Graham says he loves the holiday season, but football season gets in the way. The Giants play at Philadelphia on Sunday. In the NFC East rivals’ earlier meeting this season, New York shut down Philly in a 13-7 win. But the Eagles still ran the ball effectively, which Graham wasn’t happy about.