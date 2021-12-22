Packers stay on top of AP Pro32 poll; Chiefs, Bucs follow

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Green Bay Packers maintained the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll as they earned all 12 first-place votes. The surging Kansas City Chiefs, who have won seven in a row, moved up two spots to No. 2. The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers slipped a spot to No. 3 after getting blanked at home by New Orleans. The LA Rams gained two spots to No. 4 after getting past the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday night in a game delayed two days because of COVID-19 outbreaks. And another NFC team moving up two places is Dallas, now at No. 5 in the poll.