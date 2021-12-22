Lamar Jackson misses another practice for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson did not practice for the Baltimore Ravens because of his sprained ankle. The Ravens practiced indoors Wednesday without reporters. The team’s injury report listed Jackson as absent, along with receiver Devin Duvernay, offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, guard Ben Powers and cornerback Tavon Young. The Ravens also put safety Geno Stone, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Chris Board, linebacker Kristian Welch and practice squad tackle David Sharpe on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That brings the number of players the team has on that list to 15, including four from the practice squad.