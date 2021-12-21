Basile leads Wright State in 84-70 upset over N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Wright State pulled away early in the second half to upset North Carolina State 84-70. N.C. State (7-5), which has lost four of five, also ended a 29-game regular season home winning streak against nonconference opponents and lost for just the second time (10-2) against Horizon League opponents. Wright State (4-7) used a 24-11 run to open the second half and led by double digits nearly the rest of the way. Freshman guard Terquavion Smith scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Wolfpack.