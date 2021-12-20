Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 1:25 PM

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

MGN/KYMA.com

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs have decided against pausing the season despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to widespread coronavirus outbreaks across squads. While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling from 42 to 90.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content