Valencia roars back to beat Levante 4-3 in Spanish League

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler have both scored twice to lead Valencia to a 4-3 comeback victory over La Liga’s bottom club Levante on Monday. Levante had jumped out to an early 2-0 lead through goals from Jose Campana and Roger Marti in the 21st and 24th minutes to give the team hope of securing its first win of the season before Valencia came roaring back to take a 4-2 lead. Anis Bardhi pulled one back in the first minute of injury time but it was not enough as Levante slumped to its tenth defeat of the season.