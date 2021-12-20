Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 10:18 AM

USA Basketball announces Kerr as next Olympic men’s coach

MGN/KYMA.com

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was formally announced as the next coach of the U.S. men’s basketball team. The announcement was made Monday in San Francisco. It wasn’t a very-well-kept secret in recent weeks that the Golden State coach would be taking over for Gregg Popovich. Kerr will lead the Americans if they qualify into the 2023 Basketball World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kerr’s assistant coaches will be Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams and Gonzaga coach Mark Few.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content