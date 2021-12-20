Patty’s 20 points, 18 rebounds lead No. 23 Texas A&M by UTSA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Patty had 20 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks, Destiny Pitts added 14 points and No. 23 Texas A&M beat UTSA 77-51. Patty scored 14 of her points in the first quarter as Texas A&M built a 14-point lead. The Aggies extended it to 44-22 at the break. Patty had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, securing her double-double with eight minutes left. Charlene Mass helped UTSA get within single digits in the third quarter. She scored six straight points during UTSA’s quarter-opening 8-0 run, and she capped a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer to make it 51-44 with 2:24 left in the third. But Patty scored four of the next seven points and Texas A&M led by double figures the entire fourth quarter.