NC State put on NCAA probation following investigation

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

North Carolina State men’s basketball program has been placed probation for one year for NCAA recruiting violations following an independent investigation. It was the first decision issued by through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which was created out of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball amid the federal corruption investigation into the sport. On Monday, the Independent Resolution Panel announced it had reduced scholarships and issued penalties for violations by a former Wolfpack head coach and assistant for violations tied to the recruitment of one-and-done player Dennis Smith Jr.