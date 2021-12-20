German clubs ask for game to be replayed after racist abuse

DUISBURG, Germany (AP) — Two German soccer clubs have asked for their game to be replayed after it was abandoned following racist abuse. The third-division game between Duisburg and Osnabrück was halted Sunday after racist chants were aimed at Osnabrück forward Aaron Opoku. Osnabrück did not want to resume the game. It was the first time a game was abandoned because of racism in Germany’s national professional men’s soccer leagues. There was uncertainty over how to record the result. Both clubs say the game should be replayed and not awarded as a forfeit to either club. A final decision rests with the German soccer federation as the sport’s governing body.