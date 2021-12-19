Virus-hit Real Madrid held 0-0 at home by Cádiz

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Coronavirus-hit Real Madrid has been held 0-0 at home by Cádiz in the Spanish league to end a 10-game winning streak for Madrid across all competitions. The stalemate leaves Madrid six points clear at the top of the league. It came a day after second-place Sevilla cut into Madrid’s lead by beating defending champion Atlético Madrid 2-1. Carlo Ancelotti was without Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin because of a COVID-19 outbreak.