Tennessee two-step: Sloppy Titans fall once again

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Tennessee Titans let a chance to move into the top spot in the AFC slip away in a 19-13 loss to Pittsburgh. The Titans turned the ball over four times overall, including three on three straight possessions in the second half that let the Steelers rally from a 10-point deficit. Tennessee has turned the ball over 13 times in its last four games. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill says the Titans need to clean up the mistakes going forward. Tennessee has a short week ahead before hosting San Francisco on Thursday.