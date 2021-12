ABILENE, Texas — Cameron Steele had 18 points to lead five Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats won their eighth straight game, routing Howard Payne 112-41. Ja’Sean Jackson added 15 points for the Wildcats on Sunday. Tobias Cameron chipped in 11, Logan McLaughlin scored 11 and Damien Daniels had 10. Jerren Godfrey led the Yellow Jackets with 9 points.