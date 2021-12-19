Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 4:21 PM

Shepherd, Kelly pace Cal to 61-55 win over Dartmouth

MGN/KYMA.com

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half as Cal defeated Dartmouth 61-55. Shepherd made two free throws with 17 seconds left to ice the win. Andre Kelly scored 14 points with 10 rebounds. Grant Anticevich added seven points and a career-best 15 rebounds for Cal. Cam Krystkowiak scored a career-high 20 points for Dartmouth, coming on in the last eight minutes to sink a 3-pointer, convert a three-point play and dunk as Big Green fought to stay close. Aaryn Rai scored 12 and Brendan Barry added 10 points.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content