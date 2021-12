SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keshawn Justice and Josip Vrankic both posted double-doubles to power Santa Clara past Montana 79-64. Justice finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Broncos (9-5), while Vrankic added 20 points and 10 boards. Giordan Williams had 11 points and Jalen Williams scored 10. Derrick Carter-Hollinger had 17 points for the Grizzlies (8-5).