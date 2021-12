Broadcaster Clarence Iron is hoping that his play-by-play of a handful of NHL games in 2022 will help preserve his Cree language, considered one of the most widely spoken Indigenous languages in Canada. The 60-year-old Iron will debut “Hockey Night in Canada in Cree” in January. “We’re trying to save the Cree language,” he said. “And it’ll help. Even to call a hockey game in Cree, it’s a big thing.”