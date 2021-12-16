UEFA seeks Euro 2032 bids, aims at dual award with Euro 2028

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has opened bidding for the 2032 European Championship aiming to make a selection at the same time it picks the Euro 2028 host. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says bidders must choose “one or the other” option to target by a March deadline. UEFA had announced a Euro 2028 bid timeline two moths ago. Italy, Russia and Turkey were widely expected to enter the Euro 2028 contest to host the tournament alone. The decision was set for September 2023. Ceferin says that target could change according to how many member federations show interest by March.