South Dakota State heads to FCS semifinals this weekend

South Dakota State heads into its FCS semifinal at Montana State looking to become the first team in college football history to play for the national championship twice in less than nine months. The Jackrabbits lost in the title game in the spring after the 2020 season was pushed back by the pandemic. The Jackrabbits head into their meeting with the Bobcats trying to take care of some unfinished business. The other semifinal Friday night features James Madison taking on North Dakota State at the Bison’s Fargodome. JMU is the only team win a playoff road game in Fargo.