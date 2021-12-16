Jets’ Wilson needs to ‘be loose and play free’ down stretch

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s eyes have been the overwhelming focus this week. The New York Jets know once the rookie quarterback has his sights set, the footwork will come and so will more accurate throws. That’s when Wilson will be able to say see ya later to the bounced passes and overthrown tosses that have been making too many appearances through his first NFL season. Wilson says he sees other aspects he needs to improve such as playing loose and free.