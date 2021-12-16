Italy to play England again twice in Nations League group

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Italy and England have been drawn in the same Nations League group, setting up two rematches next year of their European Championship final. The group also includes Germany and Hungary, with teams playing each other at home and away between June and September. The next edition of the UEFA competition will effectively also be warm-up games for the World Cup which kicks off in November in Qatar. World champion France was drawn in a group that includes Croatia, Denmark and Austria. Top-ranked Belgium was grouped with Netherlands, Poland and Wales. Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic make up the other top-tier group.