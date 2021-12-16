Chelsea held 1-1 by Everton, drops more points in title race

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a 77th-minute equalizer to draw 1-1 with injury-hit Everton. Chelsea was missing all of its strikers because of the coronavirus or illness and struggled to break down Everton’s packed defense until Mason Mount’s 70th-minute strike. Chelsea’s recent weakness in defense was exposed again as Jarrad Branthwaite poked in at the far post from a free kick. Chelsea has only won two of its last five league games and has fallen out of the lead. It is four points behind first-place Manchester City after 17 games.