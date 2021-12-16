Brentford manager calls for postponement of EPL round

LONDON (AP) — Brentford manager Thomas Frank wants the upcoming round of English Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks. Three Premier League matches over the past week have been called off because of outbreaks in squads and many teams have individual cases of COVID-19 amid a worsening health emergency in Britain caused by the omicron variant. Frank was informed midway through his news conference on Thursday of four more cases of the coronavirus among players and staff at the club. That took the total to 13. Brentford plays away against Southampton on Saturday.