AP source: Browns QB Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells the AP that Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum, who was slotted to start Saturday with Baker Mayfield sidelined after testing positive with COVID-19, has also tested positive for the virus. Keenum’s positive result came after he practiced on Thursday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team may have more confirmed cases. The Browns are scheduled to host the Las Vegas Raiders, but have been overrun with positive cases this week. Cleveland placed eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday and six more Wednesday, including Mayfield.