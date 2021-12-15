Skip to Content
Vincent, Robinson lead short-handed Heat past 76ers 101-96

By AARON BRACY
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gabe Vincent hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson had 21 points, and the short-handed Miami Heat built a 23-point lead and held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96. Kyle Lowry added 14 points for the Heat, who had just 10 available players – seven of whom were undrafted. Joel Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds in his return after missing a game due to right rib soreness. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Tobias Harris added 24.

