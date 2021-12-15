Turnaround: Cavs winning games, respect with shocking start

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers’ plan, crafted last summer by the team’s front office and coaching staff, called for growth this season. Not this. Not this soon, anyway. A 22-win, tough-to-watch team last season and forecast by the experts and Las Vegas oddsmakers to be only slightly better than that, the Cavs are 17-12 and currently holding the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. It’s been a stunning turnaround for a young team. Rookie forward Evan Mobley has been a major reason for the Cavs’ rise. The No. 3 overall draft pick has been better than advertised and is the frontrunner for rookie of the year honors.