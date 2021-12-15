Saints’ Payton misses practice, tests negative for COVID-19

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has missed the first practice of the week but the club says he tested negative for COVID-19. The Saints have not given many details on Payton’s health other than to say he was “under the weather” and working remotely as the club prepares to visit Tampa Bay on Sunday. There’s also no immediate word on when Payton is expected to return to the club’s training headquarters. Payton’s absence comes as COVID-19 cases have spiked considerably across the NFL in recent days. The Saints had three players out last weekend because of positive COVID-19 tests.