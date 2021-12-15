Reaves’ 3 at buzzer gives Lakers 107-104 win over Mavs in OT

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Austin Reaves swished a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer in overtime and give the Los Angeles Lakers a 107-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Reaves’ basket, his fifth from behind the arc, was the only Lakers basket in overtime scored by someone other than the team’s Big Three. LeBron James scored 24 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 and Anthony Davis had his sixth double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds after missing two games with a sore left knee.Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis had his eighth double-double this season with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks,