Mönchengladbach slumps to 4th successive Bundesliga loss

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has ensured Borussia Mönchengladbach fell to a fourth consecutive Bundesliga defeat, losing 3-2 at home. Trapp saved from Matthias Ginter then Patrick Herrmann in a frenetic finale as Gladbach pushed for an equalizer against Frankfurt’s 10 men. Frankfurt moved up to seventh ahead of the 17th round’s late games. Gladbach was hoping to bounce back after three heavy defeats in a row. Borussia Dortmund is hosting last-place Greuther Fürth later, when Union Berlin plays Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen hosts Hoffenheim and Augsburg welcomes Leipzig.