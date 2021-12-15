Jimmie Johnson to run Indy 500 and full IndyCar schedule

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Jimmie Johnson will run the Indianapolis 500 and the entire IndyCar schedule next year. The seven-time NASCAR champion joined IndyCar this past year. He only ran the road and street courses in his first season of open-wheel racing because of safety concerns. As he settled into his new job with Chip Ganassi Racing, Johnson grew more comfortable. He tested at Indianapolis and Texas before making his decision. Johnson will enter all 17 IndyCar races driving the No. 48 with sponsorship from Carvana. He says racing in the Indy 500 will be a dream come true.