Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 11:08 PM

Falcons S Erik Harris done for season with pectoral injury

MGN/KYMA.com

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris is done for the season with a pectoral injury. Coach Arthur Smith confirmed that Harris will be placed on injured reserve after undergoing an MRI. Harris was injured on Carolina’s first possession in the Falcons’ 29-21 victory last Sunday. The 31-year-old walked off the field with a member of the training staff with what was described as a chest injury. The Falcons already were thin at safety with rookie Richie Grant dealing with an ankle injury. Jaylinn Hawkins took Harris’ spot in the secondary.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content