Falcons S Erik Harris done for season with pectoral injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons free safety Erik Harris is done for the season with a pectoral injury. Coach Arthur Smith confirmed that Harris will be placed on injured reserve after undergoing an MRI. Harris was injured on Carolina’s first possession in the Falcons’ 29-21 victory last Sunday. The 31-year-old walked off the field with a member of the training staff with what was described as a chest injury. The Falcons already were thin at safety with rookie Richie Grant dealing with an ankle injury. Jaylinn Hawkins took Harris’ spot in the secondary.