Blackhawks, Beach’s attorney meet with mediator for 1st time

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Representatives for the Chicago Blackhawks and a former player who is suing the team over how it handled his allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach are meeting with a mediator for the first time. Chicago is hoping to settle a pair of lawsuits originally filed in May. One was filed by former player Kyle Beach, who accused Brad Aldrich of sexual assault in 2010. The other was filed by a former high school student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan. An investigation found the Blackhawks badly mishandled the allegations.