Vikings’ depth hurting; Westbrook latest on COVID-19 list

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed wide receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Vikings took another hit to their skill position depth on offense amid a spike in positive tests across the NFL. Running back Alexander Mattison and wide receiver/special teams ace Dan Chisena went on the COVID-19 reserve list the previous day. The Vikings claimed running back Wayne Gallman off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons for a reinforcement. Standout wide receiver Adam Thielen missed Minnesota’s most recent game with a sprained ankle. It’s unclear when he’ll be back on the field.