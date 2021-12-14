Short-handed Nets force overtime, beat Raptors 131-129

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Patty Mills made a 3 to force overtime, Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 131-129 on Tuesday night. Durant was upgraded from questionable just before the game because Brooklyn has seven players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, including starters James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge. Brooklyn won their third straight, with Mills adding 30 points. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 31 points, while Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam each finished with 25.