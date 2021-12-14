Packers back on top of AP Pro32 poll; Bucs, Pats follow

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have returned to the top spot of the AP Pro32 poll. The Packers earned five of the 12 first-place votes. Despite having more first-place votes than the Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are No. 2 in the poll. The Bucs moved up a spot after their 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. The Bucs have six first-place votes. The New England Patriots, coming off a bye, earned the remaining first-place vote as they climbed one place to No. 3.