Noem proposes ban on transgender women from female sports

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is proposing a bill to ban transgender women and girls from participation in female school sports leagues. The proposal will be considered during the legislative session in January. It revives a debate in the Capitol that split Republicans last year. A similar bill ultimately died in March after the governor issued a “style and form veto” against it. Noem described her new proposal as an effort to ensure “an equal playing field” for women. But advocates for transgender people said it was an attack on transgender women and girls.