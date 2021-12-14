New guidelines, Booster Day looming as virus disrupts NBA

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The virus has disrupted business in the NBA. The Chicago Bulls are now shut down for what will be at least a few days, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle is missing some games, and Toronto President Masai Ujiri tested positive after hosting an event that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum attended and have needed to undergo daily testing since. It underscores what league officials have been saying for weeks: The pandemic is still very much a problem and that’s why Friday is such a priority. Friday is Booster Day, when the latest NBA guidelines will be implemented.