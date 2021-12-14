Minnesota cruises past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-71

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — ayton Willis made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead four in double figures as Minnesota beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-71. The Golden Gophers opened on a 14-4 run and had a double-digit lead for most of the game. Willis’ 3-pointer stretched the advantage to 26 points early in the second half. Jamison Battle and E.J. Stephens added 16 points apiece and Luke Loewe had 12 for Minnesota (9-1). Terrion Murdix scored 18 points to lead Texas A&M-CC (9-2), which had its eight-game win streak snapped.