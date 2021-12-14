Mastroeni given permanent head coach job at Real Salt Lake

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Pablo Mastroeni has been given the job as permanent head coach of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake, 3 1/2 months after he took over as interim coach. The 45-year-old and former U.S. national team midfielder was head coach of Colorado from 2014 until he was fired in August 2017 with a record that season of six wins, 12 losses and four draws. He was a Houston assistant coach in 2020, then was hired by Salt Lake last Jan. 5 as an assistant to Freddy Juarez. Mastroeni was appointed interim coach on Aug. 27 when Juarez was fired.