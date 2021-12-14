Lakers cancel practice, Horton-Tucker in health protocols

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Lakers also canceled practice ahead of their flight to Dallas for a game on Wednesday night. Horton-Tucker is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a regular starter for the Lakers, who have won five of seven. Los Angeles’ season has been repeatedly affected by injuries more than virus concerns. LeBron James missed a game at Sacramento earlier this month and had to travel separately back home after an apparent false positive test.