Blues score 3 in 3rd, win 4-1 to snap Stars’ home streak

DALLAS (AP) — Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko all scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues beat Dallas 4-1 to snap the Stars’ eight-game home winning streak. Colton Parayko also scored and Charlie Lindgren, a recent call-up from the American Hockey League with No. 1 netminder Jordan Binnington in COVID-19 protocol, made 33 saves to improve to 4-0-0. Riley Damiani, called up from the AHL on Tuesday, scored in his NHL debut and Jake Oettinger stopped 24 shots for the Stars, who have lost four straight overall.