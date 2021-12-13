Rio favela seeks to improve kids’ lives through golf

By DIARLEI RODRIGUES and MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Kids at Rio de Janeiro’s City of God favela are learning how to play golf at a new training ground. A project led by caddie Marcelo Modesto is hoping to develop children who may want to become professional golfers. They will continue improving their game at the city’s course inaugurated for the 2016 Olympics. The training ground at City of God has only 1,600 square feet and sits on the site of a former community center. The kids have to work with just a few donated clubs and balls. Rio’s Olympic golf course has had little action since the Games.